Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City with stars among many still sidelined

Sunderland travel to Birmingham City tonight in a bid to earn three points before the World Cup break.

The Black Cats are on a poor run under Tony Mowbray and will be keen to get three points under their belt before the World Cup break. Their most recent defeat to Cardiff City has pressure building on the Sunderland squad.

Birmingham City come into this one on the back of a good point against Swansea City and under John Eustace, the club look as if they’re making the right steps forward.

Sunderland team news

Niall Huggins is in action for the U21s as he works his way back to full fitness following a long-term absence. He will travel to St. Andrew’s tonight, as confirmed by Tony Mowbray ahead of the game, but it remains to be seen if he’s included in the squad.

Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Lynden Gooch, Aji Alese and Edouard Michut will all be available following the World Cup break.

Luke O’Nien is suspended for this one, following a booking picked up against the Bluebirds.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Wright

Batth

Cirkin

Evans (C)

Ba

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Simms

Youngster Trai Hume could replace the suspended O’Nien, whilst elsewhere Evans and Pritchard will likely return to the XI with both of their presences missed against Cardiff City.

Dan Neil could drop out the XI having struggled as of late, but Abdoullah Ba may keep his spot after some decent displays.

Simms may still struggle to play a full 90 however he remains the only natural striker fit, so should retain his spot. Amad Diallo has impressed fans as of late, but he may be used as an impact substitute in the latter stages this evening.

The game kicks off at 20:00pm this evening and will be shown live on Sky Sports.