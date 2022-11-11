Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall and Stoke City among sides eyeing out of contract defender

Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Stoke City and Luton Town are all keen on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, the Daily Record has said.

Porteous, 23, has spent his entire career to date with Hibernian.

He made his way through the youth academy at Easter Road and after picking up some experience on a season-long spell with Edinburgh City, he’s become a first-team mainstay. The centre-back has played 150 times for His’ senior side and earned his first Scotland call-up in September.

Now, with the defender out of contract at the end of the season, he’s said to be attracting interest south of the border.

The Daily Record claims that all of Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Stoke City and Luton Town are keeping a close eye on Porteous. Potters boss Alex Neil is said to be keeping an especially keen eye on the centre-back, being thoroughly impressed on recent scouting trips.

Hibs have offered a new deal to Porteous, but no agreement has come yet.

Could Porteous be EFL-bound?

The defender has made a good impression in the Scottish Premiership and with his deal up at the end of the season, it presents him with a good chance to assess his options before taking the next step in his career.

Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Stoke City and Luton Town all present intriguing options in the EFL, but it remains to be seen if he wants to take on a new challenge in England or remain in his native.

Hibs have already offered him a new contract so it seems they’re keen to keep him onboard, but with the January window nearing, they’ll surely want a decision made on his future sooner rather than later.