Sheffield United could be made to wait before securing star man’s future, Paul Heckingbottom says

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has warned star man Iliman Ndiaye is unlikely to consider a new deal with the club until after the World Cup.

Sheffield United man Ndiaye has been a key part of the Blades’ success in the early stages of this season.

The Senegalese attacker has become a vital player since breaking into the club’s senior side. His nine goals and two assists in 20 Championship games this campaign have taken him to 16 goals and four assists in 56 games for the Blades.

He looks set for a bright future in the game and, as it stands, he’s under contract at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024.

Ndiaye is among those Sheffield United would like to see sign new deals, but when quizzed on the matter, Heckingbottom has warned that he thinks it’s unlikely anything is done between Ndiaye and the club until after the World Cup.

As quoted by The Star, here’s what he had to say:

“Either way with Iliman, it’s in the club’s favour because he’ll either be sold for big money or sign a new contract.

“It’s my job to try and keep him, and others, here. I wouldn’t have thought anything is going to get done during the World Cup.”

One to hold onto…

There’s no doubt that Sheffield United would rather hold onto Ndiaye for the long-term, but the level he’s performing at is sure to attract attention from elsewhere.

At 22, Ndiaye still has areas he can improve his game and the rate of development he’s shown since becoming a regular at Bramall Lane means there’s a high ceiling on just where the former Boreham Wood talent could take himself in the game.

Thankfully, there’s no grand rush to get him tied down with over 18 months still left on his contract. That said though, the club will know that as more time passes, they could be left with a decision to cash in on Ndiaye before putting themselves at risk of losing him for nothing further down the line.