Middlesbrough move quick to secure young star’s future after West Ham, Crystal Palace, QPR links

Middlesbrough youngster Pharrell Willis has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club, it has been confirmed.

Middlesbrough talent Willis has been a regular for the club’s U21s this season and earned himself a senior debut this week.

Michael Carrick named the 19-year-old on the bench for Boro’s midweek win over Blackpool and he came on to make a seven-minute cameo in the 3-0 victory for the Championship side.

His emergence has already seen him draw interest from elsewhere too. TEAMtalk claimed only yesterday that West Ham, Crystal Palace and QPR are keen on the youngster, but Boro have been looking to secure his long-term future.

Now, just a day later, Boro have tied Willis down to a new deal.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the academy graduate has put pen to paper on an extended professional deal after initially signing on pro terms in the summer. He is now contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

Another emerging talent…

It will be interesting to see if Willis gets more first-team opportunities after his debut, but the signing of a new deal is certainly a good show of faith from the club.

Boro have seen young midfielder Hayden Hackney become a starting XI over the last month or so, and Willis will be keen to follow in his footsteps and prove he’s deserving of a role in the side under Carrick too.

When new managers come in, academy talents are often given a shot to prove themselves as the boss looks to make a mark on proceedings. Willis will be keen to get more chances to impress after his brief debut against the Tangerines.