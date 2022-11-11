Middlesbrough hoping to sign Manchester City man on permanent basis, journalist claims

Middlesbrough are planning to make Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s loan deal permanent, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Middlesbrough brought Steffen to the Riverside in the summer on a season-long loan deal and he has impressed in his relatively short stint in a Boro shirt so far. He has played 16 times, conceding 19 goals in that time and keeping four clean sheets.

He was the second choice at Manchester City behind number one Ederson, but the signing of Stefan Ortega and the desire for regular minutes saw Steffen look elsewhere and Middlesbrough were ultimately the beneficiaries.

Now with Ederson and Ortega at the Etihad, Steffen may need to seal a deal away from Manchester City permanently, a proposition which Boro are planning to put into practice, according to Konur.

A solid decision from Boro…

Steffen has done enough to deserve a permanent deal at the Riverside and brings with him a wealth of experience and solidity. He has played numerous times in the Manchester City first team and has been the regular choice between the sticks for the USAMNT in recent years and so would be a strong permanent addition to Boro’s ranks.

At just 27 years old, Steffen could the number one at the Riverside for years to come. With Middlesbrough’s ultimate end goal being promotion back to the Premier League, the goalkeeper would be able to continue between the sticks if that dream became a reality.

Him signing on a permanent deal doesn’t bode well for Joe Lumley. The shot stopper was first-choice last season but was loaned out to Reading in the summer. Upon his return next summer, he would likely be third choice between Steffen and Liam Roberts and will need to find a club elsewhere.