Middlesbrough boss shares fresh injury update on Matt Clarke and sets potential return date

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has issued an update on the injury to defender Matt Clarke, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in three and go into the game with Norwich City this weekend on a high after a mightily impressive performance away at Blackpool in midweek. They will be hoping to keep their run going when they take on the Canaries tomorrow.

However, they will need to overcome Dean Smith’s side without the help of centre-back Clarke. The 26-year-old signed in the summer from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion and was a regular under previous boss Chris Wilder, starting all six games since making the switch from the South coast.

But a recent back injury has kept him out of the side in the club’s last nine outings, and speaking to Teesside Live, new boss Carrick issued an update and a potential return date.

“Clarkey is doing all right. He’s progressing but it will be after the break before we get him back available,” he said.

“He’s working with the physios at the minute and working hard to get back, but he won’t be with us for this weekend.”

A blow for Clarke…

Just as Clarke’s Boro career was getting going, he suffered a bad injury, and he has not been able to show the new boss what he can do as of yet. The World Cup break looks to have come at a perfect time for the centre-back as it allows him to recuperate and get himself back into contention without missing any fixtures.

But Clarke’s loss is Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan’s gain. The defensive duo have been the go-to pairing for Carrick and they have both been very impressive so far. Even upon Clarke’s return to fitness he may struggle to get ahead of the aforementioned Fry and Lenihan.

This means Middlesbrough will have enough at their disposal already to get by in the interim. A tricky trip to Norwich looks difficult on paper, and Fry and Lenihan will keep their places in Clarke’s absence.