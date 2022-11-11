Luton Town latest: Gary Sweet’s managerial preference revealed + timeline put on potential appointment

BBC reporter Geoff Doyle says that Luton Town would prefer a ‘younger coach’, and that they will pay compensation for a new manager if ‘he’s the best candidate’.

Luton Town are searching for a new manager after seeing Nathan Jones depart for Southampton this week.

A number of names have since been linked with the Hatters vacancy including Neil Critchley and Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner.

And taking to Twitter, BBC reporter Doyle has shared an update from Luton Town chief Gary Sweet on the club’s managerial preference.

Doyle tweeted:

Luton update from Gary Sweet: will pay compensation for new boss if he’s best candidate. Prefer a younger coach type than an experienced one. Would like it done by this time next week. McCormack, Lawless & Forbes training team & will be with Mick for game #hatters @BBCSport3CR — Geoff Doyle (@GeoffDoyle1) November 11, 2022

It’s reported that Southampton payed Luton Town a handsome compensation fee for Jones, who was previously contracted at Kenilworth Road until the end of the 2026/27 season.

And now the Hatters look likely to put some of that money to use straight away, with the club seemingly ready to go all out to find best man for the job.

An exciting appointment on the horizon?

The Luton Town job is an attractive one and there’ll be a lot of interest in it for sure.

Jones leaves behind him a good squad of players who play good football, and who are capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

But the next appointment is still a difficult one for the club to make – they have to bring in someone who can not only continue the good work put in place by Jones, but who can make their own improvements and put their own flair on this side.

Jones was good but he had his flaws, and finding a manager who can make Luton Town an even better side will be difficult.

Luton Town return to action v Rotherham United tomorrow.