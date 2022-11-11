Luton Town consider Scottish Premiership boss as potential Nathan Jones replacement

Luton Town have discussed St. Mirren manager Stephen Robinson as a potential replacement for Nathan Jones, as per a report from the Scottish Daily Express.

Luton Town are on the hunt for a new boss after losing Jones for a second time, with the Welshman heading up to the Premier League to join Southampton after their decision to part ways with Ralph Hassenhutl.

Plenty of names have already been linked with the vacant post at Kenilworth Road, but Mick Harford will be taking charge on an interim basis for this weekend’s fixture against Rotherham United.

Now, a new name has been mentioned in the Hatters’ search for a new boss.

A report from the Scottish Daily Express has said that St. Mirren boss Robinson is among those to be mentioned in talks at Luton Town. He’s said to have impressed since heading to Scotland with the Buddies in February, and is ‘close’ with the Hatters’ director of football Harford.

A smart target?

Other targets mentioned like Neil Critchley and Mark Bonner would both make for smart appointments at Luton Town. However, Robinson could prove to be a decent fit for the Hatters too.

His relationship with Harford and the fact he spent six years with the club as a player would see him start on a strong footing.

Robinson was highly praised for the job done with Motherwell over the course of his near four-year spell with the club and he’s impressed now he’s back in Scotland too after a spell with Morecambe.

It remains to be seen if he’s considered further or spoken to by Luton Town, but he could be a smart appointment.