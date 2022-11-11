‘Leaning towards…’ – Preston North End v Millwall prediction: The72

Preston North End host Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Preston North End will be looking to make it four wins in a row when they welcome Millwall to Deepdale on Saturday. The Lilywhites are now up to 7th after a fine run of form which has seen them pick up 12 points from their previous five games.

While Preston North End have been finding the net regularly, the opposite can be said of Millwall who haven’t managed to score a single goal in their previous three matches. The Lions travel to Lancashire on the back of two consecutive goalless draws against Birmingham City and Hull City.

Gary Rowett’s side have aspirations of a play-off place this season and it is not out of reach despite his side dropping to 11th. A win on Saturday could see the London club leapfrog opponents Preston North End in the table, but with just one win away so far this season, it won’t be an easy task.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“This will be an interesting battle on Saturday. Preston North End are full of confidence at the moment and have produced some impressive performances since their derby defeat at Blackpool. While I don’t think they quite have enough for a promotion push, they are certainly a match for anyone on their day.

“Millwall meanwhile are a difficult side to beat and have been solid at the back under Rowett this season. But a lack of goals, especially on the road is a problem so this could again be a low-scoring game for them.

“Preston should be favourites on current form though it will be a tough task against an organised Millwall outfit. Neither side will want to lose the last game before the break for the World Cup, so one goal could make all the difference. I expect a tight game, so tight in fact that I’ll go for the draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Having won their last three games in the Championship, Preston go into this one in good form and at home, I’m leaning towards a Lilywhites win on Saturday.

“Millwall are poor away from home and I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon. It’s frustrating because they have quality players and they’re solid at home, but on the road they just can’t find form.

“I’m going to go for a narrow Preston win in this one, which should see them move into the top-six in time for the World Cup break.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Millwall