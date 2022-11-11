‘I suppose…’ – Ex-Luton Town man discusses reports linking him with vacant Hatters job

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has shrugged off reports linking him with the Luton Town job.

Luton Town are looking for a new manager after seeing Nathan Jones depart for Southampton this week.

Since, a number of names have been tipped as potential replacements including Neil Critchley, Mark Bonner, and St Mirren boss Robinson.

The 47-year-old was a player with Luton Town between 2002 and 2008, and he’s since made a name for himself as a manager having spent time with all of Oldham Athletic, Motherwell, Morecambe, and now St Mirren.

But speaking with STV ahead of his side’s weekend clash v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, Robinson said of his links to Luton Town:

“I suppose credit to the players and staff that you get linked with jobs but I am focused on a very hard job here.

“We are trying to over-achieve against the odds and that is what we are doing every week and we are doing it to the best of our ability so my concentration is solely on that.”

Robinson has taken charge of 273 games as a manager, boasting an overall win percentage of 36.3%.

He’s been with St Mirren since February this year and he’s so far overseen 31 games, winning 11 of them.

Robinson – a good fit for Luton?

On the face of it, Robinson to Luton Town wouldn’t be an overly-inspiring appointment. But he’s certainly an up-and-coming coach which is what Luton Town are reportedly after, and he’s not exactly ruled himself out of the running here.

As a former Luton Town player as well, he might have a bit more backing from the fans should he takeover. But for now he’s at St Mirren and Luton Town have plenty of time to find Jones’ successor with the World Cup break just around the corner.

Who the Hatters might turn to next remains to be seen, and despite Jones’ move to Southampton coming as a blow, there’s a slight a sense of excitement among the Luton Town faithful ahead of this next managerial appointment.

Luton Town host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow.