‘I have to give the edge to…’ – Swindon Town v Tranmere Rovers prediction: The72

Swindon Town host Tranmere Rovers in League Two this weekend.

Swindon Town come into this weekend’s clash with Micky Mellon’s side in hot pursuit of the automatic promotion spots.

The Robins are on a four-game unbeaten streak in League Two and emerged victorious over Mansfield Town in their last fourth-tier outing. It means they’re now only two points away from the top three, but they’ll be hoping to bounce back from a heavy 4-0 FA Cup loss to Stockport County last weekend.

As for Tranmere Rovers, a four-game winless streak has seen them lose ground on the play-off spots. They looked to be making a serious charge up the table before three draws and a defeat slowed their momentum.

Mellon’s men could move into the play-offs with a win here, though they’d need other results to fall in their favour too.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray

“Swindon’s impressive form stands them in good stead for another three points here, although Tranmere have been impressive on the road of late, losing none of their last four in the league while away from Prenton Park. Their recent dip in form should be something the Robins look to capitalise on though to strengthen their top-three push.

“As for Mellon’s side, a win here could show they are deserving of a spot in the play-off conversation. It remains to be seen if they really have the cutting edge up top to prove they can fight towards the top-end of the table.

“I have to give the edge to Swindon though. I’m backing them to take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 2-0 Tranmere Rovers

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“Swindon have been a bit inconsistent at times this season, and their last two results is a prime example of that. But their recent patchy form is slightly better than Tranmere’s recent form.

“These two teams are fairly evenly matched in the league but with Swindon having the home advantage, and having enjoyed the better season so far, I’m going to have to back them to claim a win in this one.

“It should be a tight and exciting game though.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 2-1 Tranmere Rovers