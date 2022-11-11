‘Hoping to capitalise’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Luton Town v Rotherham United

Luton Town host Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Luton Town have won just one of their last five games and have slumped to 9th in the table as a result. To make matters worse they have just lost manager Nathan Jones to the Premier League, with him having joined Southampton earlier this week. They will be hoping they can come through their game this weekend unscathed ahead of the World Cup break.

The Hatters face a Rotherham United side who will be buoyant after their shock win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in midweek, and they will hope to build on that victory at Kenilworth Road. Three points could see them into the top half of the table should other results go their way.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his prediction on how he thinks the game will go.

“It is a bit gutting for Luton to lose Nathan Jones, but they have survived and thrived without him before and there is no reason they can’t do again. Although it was starting to look like another really promising season for them,” he said.

“Rotherham will be on a high after winning at Sheffield United for the first time in more than 40 years, and will be hoping to capitalise on the upheaval at Kenilworth Road.”

Prutton has predicted Rotherham United to back up their win at Sheffield United with another win here. He has backed the visitors to come away 2-1 winners.

Thoughts…

It is a bold prediction from Prutton, but with squads on paper out of the window, and a concentration on form and the potential disruption caused by Jones’ exit, Rotherham could well make their opponents pay as the Sky Sports pundit states.

Luton Town have had impressive home victories this season, beating the likes of QPR and Blackburn Rovers and drawing with Sheffield United and Burnley and so they could well have too much for Rotherham United tomorrow afternoon.

However, the newly-promoted Millers have shown similarly that they are no pushovers and can cause an upset. Here could be a perfect opportunity for them to inflict further pain on Luton Town, and they are more than capable.

Luton Town v Rotherham United kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.