‘He could cause some problems’ – Huddersfield Town v Swansea City prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Terriers who currently occupy 24th place, but have two wins in their previous four.

And the Swans will undoubtedly be desperate to put an end to their poor run of form and get their play-off ambitions back on track, having won just one of their last five games.

Swansea City sit in 8th place of the table as things stand, so a win this weekend could see them return to the play-off places in time for the World Cup break.

Ahead of this tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Will Gregory

“This fixture could be a crucial one for both sides as we head into the winter break. Huddersfield Town will be adamant on moving out of the relegation zone, whilst Swansea City will be wanting to move back into play-off contention.

“Players such as youngster Ollie Cooper and Michael Obafemi have been integral for the Swans this season and could put real pressure on a Terriers’ side that have been lacklustre so far.

“Despite this, Josh Ruffels grabbed a brace for the Yorkshire side against promotion hopefuls QPR recently and he could cause some problems for Swansea City.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“Huddersfield shocked the Football League when they beat QPR last time out. It was a really big win for them and they should go into this game with a newfound confidence, and I think it’ll make for a tough day for the Swans.

“Swansea have had a little dip in form themselves in recent weeks, but they remain a team with bags of attacking talent and ability, and with a play-off spot up for grabs, they’ll be right up for this one.

“But I’m finding it difficult to pick a winner in this one, so I’m going to have to day draw.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Swansea City