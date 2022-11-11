Dion Sanderson at Birmingham City: Do Wolves have a recall option? Can Blues make his stay permanent?

Dion Sanderson joined Birmingham City on loan from Wolves in the summer.

And since, the centre-back has flourished, featuring 19 times in the Championship so far in what is his second stint on loan with Blues.

And compared to his loan spell at St Andrew’s in the first half of last season, Sanderson looks a markedly improved player with his performances having helped Birmingham City to really shore up defensively under John Eustace.

Ahead of January, we look at Sanderson’s current situation Birmingham City…

Do Wolves have a recall option?

Last season, Wolves recalled Sanderson in the January transfer window and sent him back out on loan to QPR, where Sanderson struggled for form and for game time.

But reports last summer revealed that, this time round, there is no recall option for Wolves, which should keep him at St Andrew’s for the duration of this season.

Can Blues make his stay permanent?

Whilst Wolves didn’t give themselves an option to recall Sanderson, they also didn’t give Birmingham City an option to make Sanderson’s stay permanent.

Last summer though, Sunderland tried and failed to sign Sanderson in a £1million deal, with Wolves’ price tag at the time reported to be around the £2million mark.

For a young player who’s quickly racking up a good number of appearances in the English Football League, £2million isn’t a bad price at all, but whether Blues will pursue that move next summer could depend on their ongoing takeover situation.

And it could also depend on Wolves’ fortunes in the Premier League this season, as relegation for Wolves could see Sanderson become an important first-team player for them in the Championship.

Birmingham City return to action v Sunderland tonight, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.