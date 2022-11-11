‘Could just emerge victorious’ – Luton Town v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Luton Town host Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Things are suddenly looking a little less rosy at Luton Town, with Nathan Jones’ departure to Southampton coming at the end of an underwhelming sequence of results. The Hatters have now won just one of the last five league fixtures, hitting the scoresheet on just two occasions during this period.

Luton Town’s away form has been the foundation of their success so far this term, which is why Tuesday’s disappointing defeat to struggling Stoke City will cause some alarm.

If they do begin to suffer some poor results on the road, the pressure may begin to mount on the Bedfordshire side.

There’s been a lot to admire about Rotherham United’s recent performances, although boss Matt Taylor will have wanted far more points to show for their endeavours.

The Millers have played three of the Championship’s current top four in their latest run of games, suffering narrow defeats to Burnley and Norwich City, before impressively overcoming Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the game…

Ryan Murray

“This game is vital for both sides for very different reasons. For Luton, it’s all about steadying the ship, and generating some positivity at Kenilworth Road before the league suspends for the World Cup. Conversely, despite Tuesday’s heroics, the Millers will still be desperate to avenge two painful defeats to Burnley and Norwich City, and put some proper daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

“Ultimately, given the circumstances each club find themselves in, this one’s incredibly difficult to call.

“However, I fancy Rotherham to spring somewhat of a shock, and record their second 1-0 away victory on the bounce.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 0-1 Rotherham United

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

James Ray

“Rotherham United aren’t to be underestimated and the difficult circumstances Luton Town come into this game in make this a clash that the Millers could just emerge victorious from.

“The Hatters have shown before that they can rally under the caretaker stewardship of Mick Harford though, and he’ll be determined to ensure his side head into the break with a win.

“It’s a challenging one to call, but I’m backing Luton to put in a courageous display and take all three points.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Rotherham United