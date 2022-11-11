Birmingham City planning to make offer for Wolves man in January, report claims

Birmingham City are set to make an effort to sign Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis from Wolves in January, claims Football Insider.

Sanderson, 22, is currently on loan at Birmingham City from Wolves.

The defender has been in fine form in what is his second spell on loan with Blues, having featured in all but one of his side’s 20 Championship fixtures so far this season.

And Football Insider are now saying that Birmingham City will step up their efforts to make Sanderson a permanent player, and that John Eustace’s side ‘will submit an offer going into January’.

Birmingham City have enjoyed a strong season so far under Eustace – his side currently sit in 10th place of the table ahead of tonight’s Championship clash v Sunderland, with Blues boasting the second best defensive record in the league.

And Sanderson has been a key player for Birmingham City so far.

After several loan spells in the past few years, and a turbulent season last time round in which he was recalled from Birmingham City and sent to QPR in what proved to be an uninspiring loan spell, Sanderson is really starting to show some potential and it’s no surprise to hear that Blues are keen on a permanent deal.

A potentially huge signing…

Whether or not Wolves will part ways with Sanderson, whilst the club are facing relegation to the Championship, remains to be seen.

And whether or not Blues have the financial capacity to bring him in remains likewise, given the fact that Birmingham City remain in the midst of a takeover saga.

Reports last summer suggested that Wolves want £2million for Sanderson. After his impressive performances this season though, that figure may well have increased.

He’d certainly be a good signing for Blues and if he does sign, it’ll be another step in the right direction after Birmingham City also managed to sign Tahith Chong on a permanent basis from Manchester United last summer.