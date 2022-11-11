Ben Garner responds to Charlton Athletic fans’ calls to secure future of key player

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has said he’d ‘love’ to tie midfield star George Dobson down to a new deal.

Charlton Athletic recruited midfielder Dobson from Sunderland in the summer of 2021 and he’s become a vital player since.

He was a regular in the middle over the course of the 2021/22 campaign and has maintained his role in the starting XI since Garner’s arrival, going from strength to strength at The Valley. He’s played every minute in all but four League One games thus far, managing a goal and an assist in the process.

Dobson’s deal with the Addicks runs out at the end of this season though, and fans have called for his future to be secured.

Now, as quoted by the South London Press, manager Garner has responded to those calls.

The Charlton Athletic boss has made it clear that he’d ‘love’ to agree a new contract with the former Sunderland and Arsenal midfielder, stating it will be discussed with owner Thomas Sandgaard and the club’s recruitment team.

“I agree 100 per cent with the supporters,” Garner said.

“He has done really well at this football club – he’s a top player who is getting better and better. I would be suggesting that is something we look at as a football club. He’s one of our key figures and he’s a great leader in the team as well.

“From a manager’s point of view I’d love to have him tied down on a longer contract and that will be conversations I have with Thomas along with recruitment.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

One to keep onboard…

If Charlton Athletic have designs on competing towards the top-end of this division again, Dobson is the kind of player that they need to fight to keep onboard.

He’s got the ability to play at the upper-end of this division and arguably in the Championship. But, for the Addicks, he can be a long-term figure and leader in the middle of the park as they push back towards the top-end of League One.

Losing the 24-year-old would be a big blow, so securing his future should be seen as a priority.

A failure to do so could mean Dobson leaves for nothing at the end of the season and would leave the Addicks with the tough task of finding a suitable replacement.