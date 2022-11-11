AFC Wimbledon starlet ‘will attract attention’ amid impressive form, says Johnnie Jackson

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has acknowledged that young star Ayoub Assal is bound to attract interest from elsewhere amid both his and the Dons’ strong form.

AFC Wimbledon managed to hold onto Assal despite their relegation from League One to League Two.

The youngster impressed in the third-tier last season, managing 10 goals and six assists as the Dons dropped a division. And, after a relatively slow start, he’s kicked into action this season, with seven goals and three assists now to his name after 22 outings.

Now, Jackson has admitted he’s more than aware of the fact that Assal is bound to attract attention from elsewhere.

As quoted by the South London Press though, the Dons boss made it clear that it’s a good thing as it’s a sign of the level he’s performing at for the club. He did state there doesn’t need to be a big rush to jump up the divisions though, saying:

“There was probably interest long before I came to the club because of the type of player he is – he scored a lot of goals last season in League One.

“He took a while to get going with the goals this season, but he is flourishing at the minute. He is doing really well with the team in that role and he is taking on a lot more shots and getting in much better shooting decisions and scoring goals. We’re really happy with him and his form.

“He’s young. Every player wants to play at the highest level possible, we know that. But there doesn’t need to be a huge rush with Ayoub.

“A good season with us, scoring goals and playing well, will attract attention – of course it is.

“But if he is getting attention, it’s because he is doing well for us, so we’re happy with that.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

Destined to play at a higher level?

The level of Assal’s performances over last season displayed that he’s already capable of impressing in a division above the one the Dons currently find themselves. And, at his age, it will be exciting to see just where he can take his career.

The versatile attacker is still only 20 though, so it could be valuable gaining a strong amount of senior experience with AFC Wimbledon before rushing to make a step up the leagues.

Assal is under contract with the club until the summer of 2024, so there’s no rush for any big decisions to be made over his future. However, as Jackson knows, strong performances will draw interest, so it will be interesting to see if anyone takes note of his talents.