‘A tough day at the office for…’ – Wigan Athletic v Blackpool prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Blackpool in a Lancashire derby on Saturday afternoon.

The controversial sacking of Leam Richardson, dismissed just two weeks after signing a new three-year deal, will undoubtedly be a shock to many involved with the club. For the players, Richardson’s departure will still be extremely raw heading into the weekend, and therefore could have an impact on proceedings.

Although Richardson was a popular figure, the Latics’ recent run of result speaks for itself. A galling 2-0 defeat to a resurgent Coventry City outfit was the club’s sixth defeat in seven league contests.

Nevertheless, visitors Blackpool have also had substantial struggles of late, with a 3-0 thumping to Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night causing much descension amongst the home support.

The Seasiders are on a run of three consecutive defeats, and haven’t been able to muster a single goal in nearly 300 minutes of football.

Here, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the tie…

Ryan Murray

“This is a clash between two sides extremely low on confidence, who will need to arrest their respective slumps quickly if they are to pull themselves clear of what will inevitably be a brutal relegation dogfight, given the calibre of clubs in the lower reaches of the table.

“Wigan have conceded 17 goals at the DW this season and scored just six in reply, a statistic that will undoubtedly provide some encouragement for the Tangerines come Saturday.

“Indeed, despite their lowly league position, Blackpool have amassed a credible volume of goals, both at home and away, and therefore one would expect them to carry a real threat against managerless Wigan Athletic.

“This one probably won’t be pretty, but I fancy Blackpool to emerge victorious.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-3 Blackpool

James Ray

“Both sides are in dismal form coming into this one, but I think Blackpool could have the upper hand. Wigan Athletic’s decision to sack Richardson was a bizarre one in my eyes and they could find themselves in real trouble this season.

“On their day, the Tangerines have shown they know where the goal is and if they bring their shootings boots to the DW, it could be a tough day at the office for the Latics.

“I’m backing the visitors here.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Blackpool