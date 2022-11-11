‘A bit of momentum’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Norwich City v Middlesbrough

Norwich City host Middlesbrough at Carrow Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich City sit 4th in the table going into this weekend’s round of fixtures and are just four points off an automatic promotion place. They look to be back on track after a string of poor results at the end of last month against promotion rivals Watford, Luton Town and Burnley and they will want to extend their three game unbeaten run when they face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Michael Carrick’s side really seem to be clicking under their new head coach, and are also unbeaten in three. They have won two, drawn one and lost one in Carrick’s four games in charge and will fancy their chances of getting something at Carrow Road tomorrow.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton had his say on how he feels the game may pan out.

“Norwich look to have turned a bit of a corner again after seven points from their last three games. They are back on the shoulders of the top two and will want another win to take them into the break in high spirits,” he said.

“Middlesbrough are starting to build a bit of momentum under Michael Carrick, and they were excellent at Blackpool in midweek. Score draw here for me.”

Prutton has predicted a four-goal thriller at Carrow Road with the sides sharing the points in a 2-2 draw.

Thoughts…

Middlesbrough were very impressive in their last outing at Blackpool and will need to replicate and build on that performance if they are to get a victory at Carrow Road. A win for Carrick’s side could see them into the top half, which would be an incredible feat given where they were just a few weeks ago.

But they face a resilient Norwich City side who have an incentive of their own; keeping pace with the top two. Victory for Dean Smith’s side would see them bridge the gap if other results go their way.

There are likely to be chances for both sides and likely to be goals too. The points to be shared and both teams to score looks a solid prediction from the Sky Sports pundit and presenter. Although it could go either way.

Norwich City v Middlesbrough kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.