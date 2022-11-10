‘Will do them a world of good’ – Cardiff City v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield United head to Wales on Saturday, to face Cardiff City in what is both sides’ final game before the World Cup break.

The Blades currently sit in 3rd place of the table and they’ll be looking to rectify Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Rotherham United.

The Bluebirds meanwhile find themselves in 18th place of the table having lost five of their last seven league fixtures.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I don’t hold much hope for Cardiff City this season. I thought they’d be a bit higher in the table after their squad overhaul in the summer, but they’re still four points above the drop zone.

“Sheffield United meanwhile, they’re so good one game and then disappointing the next. But I think not having the pressures of a home crowd this weekend will do them a world of good, and I think they’ll claim a routine win in Wales.

“It won’t be a blow-out, but I’m going to say away win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Sheffield United

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

James Ray

“Cardiff City are a side that desperately need to get to the World Cup break.

“There have been positives of Hudson’s caretaker management stint, but it’s been a tough watch on the whole. They need to take the time over the break to bring in a new manager on a permanent basis to freshen things up, in terms of both tactics and team selection.

“Against Sheffield United, I feel their flaws will be exposed again and they’ll fall to another defeat. The Blades fell to a surprise defeat against Rotherham United last time out but I can see them bouncing back here.

“I’m going for a fairly routine away win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Sheffield United