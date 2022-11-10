‘We’ll see’ – Player whose Burnley transfer collapsed in the summer discusses future

St Truiden defender Ameen Al-Dakhil says he will finish the current domestic season in Belgium, after reports linked him with Burnley last summer.

Burnley signed a horde of new players last summer. But Al-Dakhil wasn’t one of them.

The Belgian defender currently plays in his homeland with St Truiden, but it was said that the 20-year-old was wanted by Vincent Kompany in the summer.

A move was apparently agreed upon before it fell through, and Burnley moved for Jordan Beyer instead.

And speaking to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie (via Sport Witness), Al-Dakhil has had his say on the months ahead, saying:

“There was a lot of talk in the last transfer period.

“I don’t know what will happen soon. But I feel very good at STVV and am definitely ready to finish the season here. We’ll see.”

Former Standard Liege man Al-Dakhil has featured 14 times in the Belgian top flight so far this season. He remains a prospect and he could yet be someone who Burnley turn their attention towards in the coming transfer windows.

Kompany currently has some good central defenders at his disposal, but the likes of Beyer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are only on loan – the latter has also been linked with a potential Premier League move ahead of January.

Could Burnley make a January move for Al-Dakhil?

A move can never be ruled out. It’s clear that Burnley like the player and the move falling through wasn’t their fault – it was St Truiden’s.

Whether that might deter the Clarets from making any future deals with St Truiden remains to be seen. But Al-Dakhil is still performing well and if Burnley don’t make a move, there might be other clubs who will take a look.

But for now, it seems like Al-Dakhil is staying in Belgium with St Truiden.

Burnley return to action v Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.