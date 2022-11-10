Tony Mowbray makes revelation over Sunderland’s planning for the January transfer window

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed that a meeting will take place this week to plan for the January transfer window.

Sunderland will be hoping that the winter window can be a bit smoother than the summer window they endured.

There was some stress over recruitment and eventually, they lost manager Alex Neil. It meant Tony Mowbray came in with next to no time to make an impact on proceedings, but the January window should give him a chance to make some changes if he wishes.

The window isn’t all that far away now, and Mowbray has now revealed he will be joining plans for said window this week.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, the Sunderland boss said that meetings have been ongoing between the likes of Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey while he focus on on-pitch matters, but he will now join a meeting this week to discuss recruitment plans.

Here’s what he said:

“Meetings go on on a daily basis, but I don’t really get involved in them.

“When the games are every three days, I need to focus on the team. But obviously I know Stuart Harvey really, really well – he lived with me for three years – and my relationship with Kristjaan is developing strongly and well.

“We’ll sit down and discuss and we’ll all have an opinion on what the team needs, and the ownership has a model that we will try to follow. Every window is an opportunity.

“Recruitment now is a worldwide issue, it’s good that we are in the market for South American players – if you look at the makeup of our board, we have South American influence in there. Recruitment is quite interesting and exciting. I don’t think we are in the market for the stereotypical British-type players that cost over-the-odds, but let’s see what the window brings.

“The talks that include me haven’t really got started, but my diary has got a date in this week when we are going through all of that and we’ll start to talk about specific positions and specific budgets and what we can do.”

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

In need of new recruits?

Bringing some fresh blood to the Stadium of Light this January will be important to help Mowbray really make his mark on the squad and get him really playing the kind of football he demands.

Most importantly though, Sunderland have been left short in some key areas in the first half of the campaign.

Injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have seen the Black Cats forced to play without a natural striker, so some further cover will be needed in that area. Injuries in central defence have been an issue too, so it will be interesting to see if Mowbray looks to strengthen his options in that spot too.