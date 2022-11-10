‘They have run out of steam’ – Hull City v Reading prediction: The72

Hull City host Reading in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Hull City welcome Reading to the MKM stadium on Saturday, fresh off the back of their first win under new boss Liam Rosenior. The Tigers came from behind to win at Cardiff City in a thriller on Tuesday and have picked up four points from Rosenior’s first two games at the helm.

Andy Dawson did a decent job to steady the ship as interim coach but there is still plenty of work to be done with the Yorkshire club down in 19th. They now face a Reading team on the slide after an impressive start.

The Royals were beaten away at Watford on Tuesday and have picked up just one win from their previous nine matches. The goals have also dried up for Paul Ince’s men in recent games, with just two scored in their last four outings.

Reading have now dropped to the 13th and any dreams of reaching the play-offs in May are slowly fading. A win at the weekend, however, would restore some faith before the break for the World Cup.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“It’s early days for Hull City under enthusiastic young coach Rosenior but they will be pleased with how things have started. He has a big job ahead of him and will need to appoint more backroom staff to help him. I fancy them to move up the table but I think it will be a slow process.

“Reading are probably where they were expected to be, but given their great start, being in the bottom-half will feel like an underachievement. They have run out of steam over the last month or so and the break has probably come at a good time for Ince and his side.

“Hull City have lost their last three home games so that will give Reading some confidence, however, The Royals’ away form isn’t good enough to convince me, I’m going for the hosts to win it.”

Score prediction: Hull City 2-1 Reading

James Ray

“Rosenior has a great chance to take his Hull City side into the break with some strong momentum behind them. A win against Reading would make it two in a row and, although not much, it would keep morale high heading into the period off.

“I think the Tigers have the quality in their ranks to make serious progress up the division, but it will be key to get the best out of the squad on a consistent basis.

“Against a struggling Reading, Rosenior should be confident of a win. This is a great chance to improve their poor home run and I’ll back them to bring an end to the struggles at the MKM.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-0 Reading