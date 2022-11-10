‘The toughest game they could ask for’ – Coventry City v QPR prediction: The72

Coventry City host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

These two teams are experiencing very different veins of form right now, with Coventry City having shot up the table of late and QPR rapidly falling behind in the title chase.

The Sky Blues are well out of the relegation zone now – they’ve won six of their last eight to move into 12th place of the table ahead of this weekend.

The R’s meanwhile are winless in their last four, and find themselves in 6th place of the table as things stand.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR have looked poor in their past few games, and a trip to Coventry City is perhaps the toughest game they could ask for right now.

“But I expect Beale to get his side back on track and I think they’ll leave Coventry with a point on Saturday – the Sky Blues are looking formidable and I think they might be emerging as dark horses in the race for top-six, but I can’t see them claiming a win here.

“I could be wrong, but I’m going to say score draw.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 QPR

James Ray

“QPR haven’t had an easy run of things over the past couple of weeks and Beale will probably be looking forward to getting some time to work with his squad over the break to ease any nerves at Loftus Road.

“First is a tough trip to Coventry though, and in their current form, the Sky Blues are looking formidable opponents.

“Viktor Gyokeres is looking lethal and he could cause some serious problems for the R’s backline.

“I think Beale’s QPR stand a good chance of stopping the rot and getting a point here, but I just think the hosts will have the edge. It will be tight and could go either way, but I’m backing Coventry to pick up another impressive win.”

Score prediction: Coventry 2-1 QPR