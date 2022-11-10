Southampton recall 18-year-old from League One loan spell, report claims

Southampton have decided to recall youngster Thierry Small from his loan with League One side Port Vale, a report from Football Insider has said.

Southampton sanctioned a loan exit for 18-year-old defender Small in the summer.

League One side Port Vale snapped him up on a season-long deal, bringing him in as another option on the left-hand side. However, Small has been unable to find regular game time with the Valiants.

He’s played only eight times for Darrell Clarke’s side and hasn’t made it into a League One matchday squad since August.

Now, as claimed by Football Insider, the Saints have taken early action amid the youngster’s lack of action.

It is said that Southampton have today decided to terminate Small’s loan stint with Port Vale. The recall option in the loan deal agreed between the two clubs has been triggered, meaning he will head back to St. Mary’s after a short and unsuccessful stay in Staffordshire.

The right move?

Although a promising player, Small’s arrival at Vale Park looked to be an odd one at the time.

Clarke also signed left-sided talent Liam McCarron on loan in the summer, joining existing options on the left Mal Benning and Dan Jones. It has made for a crowded spot in the Port Vale side and one that could do with shuffling in January.

If that change means Small returning to Southampton, then so be it.

Sitting out and watching from the sidelines won’t do the former Everton youngster’s development any good, so Southampton’s recall can give him and the club a chance to reassess options ahead of the January transfer window.