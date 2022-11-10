Sheffield United boss says his side ‘have to overcome’ one key aspect to improve

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star that his side need to work on consistency in order to improve.

Sheffield United started the season exceptionally well but a dip in form has seen them slip from 1st in the league standings to 3rd in recent weeks. They still remain within touching distance of top spot but they need to get their consistency back if they are to mount a title charge.

This is echoed by Blades boss Heckingbottom who knows how important putting a run together can be in helping sides improve their chances of finishing in the highest place they possibly can.

Speaking to The Star ahead of their clash with Cardiff City this weekend, he outlined how this is the key aspect Sheffield United need to overcome to improve.

“That’s it, this division, right there. But we have to overcome that and become a team that doesn’t suffer as many dips,” he said.

“That’s important because, if you can put long runs together in a competition like this, then it’s going to make a real difference and take you a long way.

“That’s what we’re striving for. That’s what we’re working hard to become, that type of team.”

Despite winning three games on the spin in recent weeks, Sheffield United lost to newly-promoted Rotherham United at Bramall Lane in midweek. They will be hoping to bounce back and kick off a new run of victories when they face the Bluebirds in just a few days time.

A side more than capable of putting a run together…

As they have shown already this season, Sheffield United have the players at their disposal to win any game. They have assembled one of the strongest sides in the division and so a run of wins is not out of the question at any point in the season.

Heckingbottom is right to single this out as a huge factor in their dip in form. Consistency in terms of results and performances will stand them in good stead in helping them get back into the automatic promotion spots in the weeks and months to come.

However, regardless of their slight dip in form and their slight inconsistencies across the season so far, it has not harmed Sheffield United’s league position drastically whatsoever. Therefore it may not be as big of a priority as Heckingbottom thinks, although it will only help matters of course.