‘Relegation fodder’ – Bristol City v Watford prediction: The72

Bristol City host Watford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Bristol City see Watford head to Ashton Gate on Saturday, in what should be a tricky game for the Robins who currently sit in 20th place of the table.

Watford have won four of their last five in the league to move up into 5th place of the table under manager Slaven Bilic, whilst the Robins under Nigel Pearson find themselves winless in four.

After a decent start to the campaign, Bristol City have now won just two of their last 12 in the league and depending on other results, they could end up in the Championship’s bottom three after this weekend.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Bristol City have become relegation fodder, seemingly out of nowhere too. One minute they were in the top-six and now there’s just one team between them and the relegation zone.

“But they still boast a team capable of scoring goals and maybe Pearson is waiting on that one game where everything falls into place, and Bristol City regain their form.

“Unfortunately though, I don’t think that will happen in this game – Watford are looking typically commanding and efficient under Bilic who’s doing a good job so far.

“I’m going to have to say away win in this one.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Watford

James Ray

“Bristol City have become a tough watch after an initially promising start to the season. Their woes could be extended here too with an in-form Watford in town ahead of the World Cup break.

“Bilic’s Hornets are starting to look like the team many expected they would be upon their return to the Championship and it makes for a scary prospect for a Pearson’s struggling Robins.

“The Championship can spring a surprise out of nowhere but I’m not expecting one here. I’m going for a fairly routine away win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Watford