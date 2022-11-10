Rangers express interest in Huddersfield Town man, report reveals

Huddersfield Town wing-back Ben Jackson is being monitored by Scottish Premier League side Rangers, according to Football Insider.

Huddersfield Town have endured a torrid start to the campaign so far, sitting bottom of the league after 19 games played. However, one of the small success stories of their season has been the emergence of youngster Jackson.

The 21-year-old has cemented his place in the starting line-up under Mark Fotheringham in recent weeks, playing at left wing-back or on the left of the forward line. His impressive displays haven’t gone unnoticed however, with his performances catching the eye of Rangers amongst others.

Football Insider claim the Scottish giants are keen to bolster their options at left-back and have identified Jackson as a potential new recruit ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, although they do face competition from a number of other unnamed clubs.

The player has just over 18 months remaining on his current deal and so Rangers would need to match the Terriers’ asking price to prize him away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Would be a huge blow for Huddersfield Town…

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to keep hold of their prized assets in January, especially given the situation and league position they find themselves in currently. Their main focus will be putting distance between themselves and the bottom three in the weeks and months to come, and Jackson remaining at the club is imperative to helping them achieve that objective.

It is part and parcel of football that impressive performances result in interest from other clubs, especially younger players with bags of potential. Huddersfield Town are the beneficiaries as things stand, but bigger clubs with cash to spend always have the capabilities to put an end to that.

The Terriers may look to sell Jackson in the future, especially if they are relegated to League One and their asking price is met. But they need to attempt to keep their best players at the club until their fate is sealed in order to give themselves the best chance of getting out of trouble in the interim.