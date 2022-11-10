Seny Dieng eyed by Everton, Bournemouth: Price tag? QPR’s stance? Will they pursue a January move?

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has been linked with a move away from Loftus Road this week.

QPR’s shot-stopper is being eyed by Premier League duo Everton and Bournemouth, Football Insider has said, with Ligue 1 sides AS Monaco and LOSC Lille also claimed to be interested.

Dieng has been a mainstay in goal for the R’s over the past two seasons or so and sees his current deal expire in 2024.

Here, we break down a potential top-flight move for Dieng…

Potential price tag?

Transfer speculation during the summer of 2021 saw a hefty £12m asking price slapped on Dieng’s head, as per The Sun.

Whether the price tag remains that high though remains unknown. Given that he’s got a year less on his contract now, it might raise some eyebrows if he went for that much. You wouldn’t anticipate the R’s letting him go on the cheap though given the important role he plays for Mick Beale’s side.

QPR’s potential stance?

Losing a player as important as Dieng halfway through the season would be a big blow for QPR. They’re under no pressure to cash in yet either given that he still has over a year-and-a-half left on his contract at Loftus Road.

It could be challenging to replace Dieng, so you would think the R’s take a firm stance over his future.

Will Everton or Bournemouth pursue a January move?

Both Everton and Bournemouth already have decent options in goal. The Toffees have Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic serves as a solid back-up, while the Cherries have solid competition for their starting spot between Neto and Mark Travers.

Game time could be limited for Dieng if he joins either club, and it would be a surprise to see either move for a ‘keeper anyway.

Obviously, Dieng is a talented shot-stopper arguably deserving of a shot in the Premier League, but it would raise eyebrows if that chance came with either Everton or Bournemouth in January.