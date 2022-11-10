QPR, Crystal Palace, and West Ham among the sides interested in Middlesbrough starlet, report claims

Crystal Palace, West Ham, and QPR are among the sides showing an interest in Middlesbrough starlet Pharrell Willis, reports TEAMtalk.

Willis, 19, made his Championship debut for Middlesbrough in his side’s last outing v Blackpool.

The young midfielder is a product of the club’s youth academy, but already it seems like he has admirers, with TEAMtalk claiming that Crystal Palace, West Ham, and QPR are all interested in the teen.

But TEAMtalk’s report also states that Boro are hoping to hand Willis a new, long-term contract in a bid to fend off any unwanted interest.

London-born Willis signed his first professional contract with Boro earlier this year, but the length of his deal was not disclosed.

Crystal Palace and West Ham have also both been linked with Willis’ Middlesbrough teammate Isaiah Jones this season.

Big talks ahead for Willis…

With Willis now in the shop window, Middlesbrough could quickly find themselves in a difficult position.

Willis is obviously a talent and someone who could start to feature more regularly under Carrick. But the Boro boss might be weary of giving him too much game time and either stunting his development, or tempting clubs into making a January offer.

A new, long-term deal for Willis would be the best outcome for Middlesbrough, but whether he’d sign it remains to be seen – links to the Premier League and to his native London will obviously be attractive for the youngster.

But if he gets the game-time at Middlesbrough then that itself might tempt him into signing a new deal at the club, so it’s an pretty open situation as things stand.

Middlesbrough return to action v Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.