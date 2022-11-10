Plymouth Argyle man facing up to four months on the sidelines, Schumacher reveals

Plymouth Argyle’s Dan Scarr is facing between four to six weeks on the sidelines but left-sided ace Conor Grant could be out for as much as four months, Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle man Grant has been working his way back to full fitness for much of this season, only returning from a long-term absence towards the end of September.

Since then, he’s been picking up game time as a substitute mainly, but he was forced to withdraw in the early stages of the Pilgrims’ FA Cup defeat to Grimsby Town. Now, an update has emerged on the blow, and it doesn’t make for good reading,

As quoted by Plymouth Live, manager Schumacher revealed Grant has torn his thigh and ‘probably’ needs surgery.

It means he will be out for between three and four months

“Conor tore his thigh striking the ball, pretty similar to what Mickel Miller did. He’s probably going to need surgery on it,” Schumacher said.

“He has got to see a specialist today (Thursday) to determine whether he does need surgery but the early indication is he’s probably going to, and that’s going to mean 12 to 16 weeks.”

Grant isn’t the only player facing a spell out either. Towering centre-back Scarr also picked up a muscle strain against the Mariners and he’s now facing four to six weeks sidelined too. Here’s what Schumacher added on him:

“It’s a strain, so it’s not as serious but it’s still going to take a few weeks to fully recover. It might have been something he picked up in a previous game and didn’t know was there.”

A blow for the Pilgrims…

Losing Grant to another long-term injury means that loan man Bali Mumba will likely remain the go-to man on the left-hand side for Plymouth Argyle. The Norwich City loanee has been in top form for Schumacher’s side, but the injury to Grant means a lack of depth in that role again.

As for Scarr, his presence at the back has been vital in Plymouth’s success.

They do have some centre-back options in his absence though. Matt Butcher has slotted in at centre-back in recent weeks alongside Nigel Lonwijk and James Wilson. Brendan Galloway is another option in that spot too incase Schumacher wants to push Butcher back into midfield.