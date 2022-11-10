‘Nothing short of poor’ – MK Dons v Derby County prediction: The72

MK Dons host Derby County in League One this weekend.

MK Dons have had a poor start to the campaign. They sit 21st and after their play-off campaign last time round, and not many saw this coming.

Their two most recent games were strong results in cup competitions, which may breed confidence ahead of this one.

The Rams meanwhile sit in 7th, just two points outside the play-off spots. Derby County have a strong, and experienced side, but they could do with being more ruthless at times and their recent draw against Morecambe is a prime example of that.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“MK Dons have nothing to lose at this stage. Their recent form is nothing short of poor, and they really need to put a run together soon to break out of this relegation scrap.

“Derby County know that a win could take them inside the play-offs and they’ll rightly be favourites here, but they cannot underestimate their opponents despite their league position.

“I expect this to be a hard fought game, and one where neither team will be able to get over the line.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-1 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“I’m surprised with how poor MK Dons have been this season. Losing a couple of key players in Scott Twine and Harry Darling has really stunned them and I don’t think they’ll claim anything from this game.

“The Dons have picked up some decent results in their last two, but it’s hard bet against Derby County when Paul Warne is at the helm.

“I don’t think it’ll be a landslide victory, but I think the Rams will claim all three points in this one.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 0-1 Derby County