Norwich City secure long-term future of emerging talent who recently earned first senior call-up

Norwich City youngster Brad Hills has signed a new long-term contract with the Championship club, it has been confirmed.

Norwich City have seen a number of young talents emerge from the academy and break into the first-team over the years.

Max Aarons is probably the headline name of the current academy graduates in the starting XI, but centre-back Andrew Omobamidele and Liam Shaw have also made regular spots for themselves in Dean Smith’s side this season too.

Another youngster with designs on the senior side will be centre-back Hills, who was called into the Canaries’ senior squad for the first time last month. He earned a spot on the bench against Burnley amid some impressive performances for the U21s.

Now, Hills’ efforts have been rewarded with a new deal.

As announced on the club’s official website, the 18-year-old has signed a long-term deal until the summer of 2025. The agreement also includes the option of a further year on top of that too.

The next off the press at Carrow Road?

Norwich City’s youth academy has been a solid supplier for the first-team over the years and it will be hoped that this can continue for years to come.

And, with talents like Hills coming through, the future looks bright.

At only 18, he’s become a regular for the club’s U21s after starring for the U18s. He’s played all 90 minutes in the last seven Premier League 2 games after notching up 42 appearances for the U18s.

It remains to be seen if a senior role awaits the youngster, but the long-term deal he has signed looks to be a good show of faith in his ability and potential from the club.