League One Team of the Season so far according to WhoScored – Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County stars feature

The 2022/23 League One campaign is setting up to be another tasty one.

Plymouth Argyle find themselves top of the pile so far after a fantastic season under Steven Schumacher, but Ipswich Town are in hot pursuit in 2nd place.

Down at the other end of the table, Burton Albion are rooted to the bottom. They sit in the relegation zone alongside Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe and MK Dons, with the latter three points away from safety with a game in hand.

But which third-tier stars have stood out above the rest? Here, we look at the League One Team of the Season so far according to WhoScored…

GK – Michael Cooper, Plymouth Argyle – Average rating 7.1

RB – Shaun Rooney, Fleetwood Town – Average rating 7.2

CB – Eiran Cashin, Derby County – Average rating 7.4

CB – Caleb Taylor, Cheltenham Town – Average rating 7.3

LB – Ciaron Brown, Oxford United – Average rating 7.0

The backline features some of the division’s top young talents. Plymouth’s Cooper is arguably the best shot-stopper in the division, while centre-backs Cashin and Taylor both look to have bright futures ahead of them.

RM – Bali Mumba, Plymouth Argyle – Average rating 7.2

CM – Barry Bannan, Sheffield Wednesday – Average rating 7.6

CM – Lee Evans, Ipswich Town – Average rating 7.4

LM – Archie Collins, Bristol Rovers – Average rating 7.3

With a 7.6 overall rating, Barry Bannan has been the Player of the Season so far, according to WhoScored. Wing-back Mumba has been a huge hit since arriving on loan from Norwich City while Collins has been Joey Barton’s lead goal threat at the Memorial Stadium.

ST – Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough United – Average rating 7.4

ST – Ellis Harrison, Port Vale, Average rating 7.3

Many thought Clarke-Harris would be up there with the league’s top scorers after Posh’s relegation and he’s proven them right, sitting top of the scoring charts on 11 goals in 17. Port Vale’s Harrison has been an impressive performer too, netting seven times for the 11th-placed Valiants.