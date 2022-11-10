‘I’m not convinced’ – Norwich City v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Norwich City host Middlesbrough this weekend in Championship action.

The Canaries come into this one three games unbeaten, and despite concerns, it appears Dean Smith is maintaining quite a steady play-off push as things stand. But the league standings aren’t separated by much and a win here is very important for Smith’s squad.

Boro are now under Michael Carrick’s watch and so far his short tenure has been pretty successful. They come into this one off the back of a big 3-0 win away from home midweek against Blackpool and will be hopeful of extending their own three-game undefeated run this Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Norwich have been inconsistent this season. No doubt their squad is capable of challenging for promotion, but at times they just seem a bit lacklustre in their performances.

“Boro are growing under Carrick and their squad could easily climb up the league in the second half of the season, maybe even mounting a late play-off push.

“I think Carrick and Boro will extend their good run here, and they’ll go into the World Cup break eager to see how high they can get.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

James Ray

“Norwich certainly have the calibre of players in their ranks to overcome Boro here, but I’m not convinced of their promotion credentials at this moment in time. A clash with Boro should be a good test for Smith’s side, and it’s one I think they could struggle with.

“Middlesbrough have been strong on the road in recent weeks while the Canaries’ home form has faltered, and with Chuba Akpom on a four-game goalscoring streak, he could cause problems for the home side here.

“It could be a tight one but I just lean towards Carrick and co. I’m backing Boro to take all three points back to Teesside.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough