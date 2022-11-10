Gary Rowett reveals what Millwall’s January transfer business could look like

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said there won’t be ‘bundles’ of business done in January, but stated he’s always looking to add ‘one or two’ new faces.

Millwall enjoyed a pretty fruitful summer transfer window, bringing a number of new faces to The Den.

And while they didn’t enjoy an upturn in results early on, things have started to come together for the Lions over recent months. Zian Flemming has proven to be an especially big hit, though there are still some areas and players supporters would like to see added to the squad.

Now, with the World Cup break just days away, Rowett has been quizzed on what the window could hold for Millwall.

As quoted by the Southwark News, the Lions boss acknowledged that the recent change in formation was always going to lead to some ‘lightness’ in the squad before stating the break gives a good chance to ‘nail down’ targets. He went on to say he’s always looking to add ‘one or two’ to the ranks, saying:

“The international break is a great opportunity to sit down and really start to nail down targets and watch a few games within that period.

“I don’t imagine we’re going to do absolute bundles because John [Berylson, Millwall chairman] was very supportive in the summer and it would be wrong of me to go cap in hand to him and say we need three or four players.

“You’re always looking to add one or two players to your squad and there’s always likely to be one or two players that see their futures elsewhere.”

Bolstering for a play-off push?

There’s work that has to be done on the pitch before Millwall can push for a play-off spot again. However, the Lions are only three points away from the top-six and the tightly-packed nature of the Championship table means a run of wins could put them right into the mix.

The addition of a couple fresh faces in the winter could help move Rowett’s side in the right direction.

It seems Rowett is being coy on the details of what the window could hold though. He went on to say himself there’s nothing that his side is crying out for in his opinion, so it remains to be seen just what January could hold for his side.