Flourishing Middlesbrough star admits he thought his Boro career was ‘finished’

Middlesbrough’s in-form striker Chuba Akpom has admitted he thought his career at the club was ‘finished’.

Middlesbrough added Akpom to their ranks in the summer of 2020 but after a challenging first season, he returned to former club PAOK on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Upon returning, it seemed his long-term future was in doubt, but he managed to force his way back into the side.

He hit a brace in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United before being struck down by injury for almost two months but hasn’t let that slow down his scoring. He’s been in top form since Michael Carrick’s arrival, netting in all four games under the new boss.

Now, Akpom has openly admitted that he thought his career at the club was over.

Speaking with BBC Radio Tees (quotes via The Northern Echo), he said this:

“I thought I was finished at Middlesbrough.

“It feels good to be part of something, that’s all I’ve ever wanted. To feel like someone who is important to the team. My teammates and the gaffer have made me feel like that.”

Akpom went on to detail that when he was training with the U23s in pre-season, he was just waiting for his agent to call him and say he’d sorted a move. He kept working hard though and got his shot with Boro again, grasping the chance with both hands.

“When I came back I was training with the Under-23s and I just thought me at Middlesbrough was finished. I was waiting for my agent to sort something out.

“But one thing I was telling myself was no matter whether I’m training by myself or with the 23s, I need to be ready for if an opportunity comes wherever I go or if I get a chance at Middlesbrough.

“I trained hard, I did my extras and I was ready. I had no hard feelings, it’s a game of opinions and things change quickly. I’m a professional footballer so I can’t stroll around and be sad about these things.”

Carrick’s talisman…

Akpom’s form since the arrival of Carrick could be vital in helping the new boss turn around fortunes at the Riverside.

He’s shown he can impress at striker and even when dropping deeper into an attacking midfield role. His goals can play a pivotal role in lifting Boro back to where they feel they belong in the Championship table. The striker is thoroughly enjoying his football under Carrick, and that should only help him continue in this rich vein of form.

If anything, the break comes at the wrong time for Akpom and Boro as they start to kick on.

However, on a more positive note, it will give Carrick a great chance to really drill home his demands and ethos as he looks to build strong foundations for a prosperous future as Middlesbrough boss.