‘Easily beaten’ – West Brom v Stoke City prediction: The72

West Brom welcome Stoke City to The Hawthorns this weekend in their final game before the World Cup break.

The Baggies have picked up back-to-back wins in their last two outings as Carlos Corberan appears to be shaking off his side’s slow start under Steve Bruce.

As for Alex Neil and Stoke, the Scot hasn’t really got going yet with the Potters and they sit 15th. A recent 2-0 win over Luton Town will give them confidence heading into this one, but they’ll know the challenge that lies ahead.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“I expected West Brom to be at the complete opposite end of the table along with many. However, they do seem now to be improving and whilst this season may not be what they originally planned, progress is always good.

“Stoke City look at risk of having another stagnant season in the Championship. Good wins are too often followed up with slack defeats which is making progress hard to come by for Neil and his players.

“Ultimately, I can see this one being pretty straightforward for the hosts, getting the win which could see them escape the drop zone.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Stoke City

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“After back-to-back wins against solid opponents, it’d be typical of West Brom to fall short in this one. Stoke are no pushovers and whilst they can be easily beaten, so too can the Baggies.

“For Corberan and his side, a win in this one could see them move out of the bottom three in time for the World Cup break.

“And for Stoke, a win could see them into the top half of the table, so it really is all to play for in this one.

“But I’m going to stick with my guy instinct and that’s a score draw.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Stoke City