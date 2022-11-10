Darren Moore issues fresh update on Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to secure midfielder’s long-term future

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted he would have liked Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s contract situation to be resolved sooner but insisted it’s only the final details that need refining.

Sheffield Wednesday’s talented midfielder sees his current contract at Hillsborough run out at the end of the season.

Dele-Bashiru has chipped in with an impressive five goals and three assists in 15 outings across all competitions so far this campaign, with his form prompting discussions over his future amid growing interest from elsewhere.

Now, Moore has issued an update on the talks with the 21-year-old.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss told The Star after Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton that talks are still ongoing with the German-born midfielder, and although he would have hoped for a conclusion to talks sooner, there’s only ‘the final bits and pieces’ that need to be thrashed out.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We continue to talk.

“We’ve made it quite clear with him and both parties are at the table in terms of wanting to get it done.

“It’s just the final bits and pieces which we understand. We had a desire with him [to get a new contract done] much earlier than this and as long as he keeps performing like that, it shows even more why we want to keep him here at the club.”

1 of 10 Who was Darren Moore's first game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday against? Barnsley Rotherham United Reading Derby County

Ample time to finalise a deal…

Moore’s words imply that there’s not much left to do to secure Dele-Bashiru to a new deal now, and with just under two months left before the winter transfer window opens, the Owls still have good time to finalise the finer details of the deal.

Sheffield Wednesday will want him tied down before the window opens though. If he enters January with only six months left on his contract, it will surely pique the interests of other clubs who have been linked before.

Dele-Bashiru isn’t a regular starter just yet, but he’s certainly a strong candidate for a long-term role in the middle of the park. Losing him this early on in his career would be a blow to the Owls in both the present and the future.