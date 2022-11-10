Comment: Corberan should look to bring this Steve Bruce summer target to West Brom in January

West Brom look to be on the mend after replacing Steve Bruce with Carlos Corberan, who’s since guided the Baggies to back-to-back wins in the Championship.

West Brom remain in the bottom three. But in only three games under Corberan’s watch, the Baggies have improved, beating Blackpool and QPR in their last two outings.

The World Cup break is just around the corner and that means the January transfer window will soon come around as well.

For many teams – especially those like West Brom who are struggling near the foot of the table – the January window will be a crucial point in their season, and the club will likely look into making a few signings.

Defensively and in midfield, West Brom are pretty well-stocked. But one area they might look to bolster is in attack, and one name who could be a perfect addition for Corberan in January is Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer.

West Brom have a few decent strikers in Karlan Grant, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Daryl Dike. But on the flanks, Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana has been pretty overused so far this season and bringing in someone to rotate among the two could keep them a bit fitter, and scoring a few more goals.

Archer was kept at Aston Villa beyond the summer transfer window despite him having interest from Bruce at West Brom and a number of other clubs in the Championship.

But he’s barely featured for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season having played just five times in the Premier League, and so a loan move in January could well be on the cards for Archer this season.

A move to West Brom would keep him in the area and it would also give him a chance to play some regular Championship football, for an improving side and under a manager who knows how to get the best out of attacking players.

Corberan worked wonders with names like Danny Ward and Sorba Thomas at Huddersfield Town last time round, and he could yet do the same with someone like Archer who is surely itching to play some football.

Expect there to be a lot of teams monitoring Archer’s situation come January and expect West Brom to have one eye on the situation as well.

The Baggies return to action v Stoke City this weekend.