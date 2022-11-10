Comment: Birmingham City can make shrewd January signing with PL man who’s already been linked with Blues this season

Birmingham City could go into the World Cup break inside the Championship’s top-six – something that very few Blues fans would’ve expected going into this season.

Despite a stalling takeover, things on the pitch are going very well for Birmingham City. John Eustace has galvanised this side, having changed the complete make-up of the team and creating dark horses for promotion in the process.

It’s of course too early to talk about promotion for any side in the division. But with the way that things are going for Blues right now, there may be one or two fans out there who are feeling quietly optimistic about their side’s chances this season.

In order for a top-six finish to materialise, Blues might need a positive showing in the January transfer window, and one position that could definitely do with being bolstered is up front.

Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan have a good thing going right now. But an injury to either one of them would really hurt Eustace, so he should certainly look at bringing in a striker in January.

And one name linked with the club last month was last season’s loan hero Lyle Taylor, who remains an outcast at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

It was reported that Birmingham City were keen on a reunion with the attacker, and that the likes of Millwall and Luton Town were also keen.

A potentially shrewd signing…

In Deeney and Hogan, Birmingham City have a pretty specific attacking pair in which Deeney drops deep and Hogan runs in behind.

Taylor could perhaps play both roles, but he might be suited a different type of role altogether; one that suits a poacher, or a target man.

Either way, having another proven goal-scorer in the ranks, and one that knows the club and has recent experience of playing and scoring for them, can only be a plus.

It looks like Taylor could definitely be on the move in January and a return to Birmingham City – either on loan or on a short-term, permanent deal perhaps – makes sense.

If Blues can bring in a striker and a few other players in January, then they might yet be in and around the top-six spots come May.