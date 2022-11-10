Championship Team of the Season so far according to WhoScored – QPR and Sheffield United names feature

20 games into the Championship season, we have our promotion and relegation candidates, and we have a strong-looking Team of the Season so far.

Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, and Sheffield United currently occupy the top three, whilst Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, and West Brom are in the bottom three.

But the title race is wide open and with 26 games of the season left, who will go up and who will go down remains very much up in the air.

Here, we look at the Championship Team of the Season so far according to WhoScored…

Viktor Johansson, Rotherham United – WhoScored rating 7.1

Kenneth Paal, QPR – WhoScored rating 7.0

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sheffield United – WhoScored rating 7.3

Sheffield United’s marquee summer signing hasn’t disappointed. The Bosnian international has featured 15 times in the Championship so far, scoring an impressive four goals as well.

Jordan Storey, Preston – WhoScored rating 7.2

Ethan Laird, QPR – WhoScored rating 6.9

Ilias Chair, QPR – WhoScored rating 7.2

Some QPR fans might be surprised to not see Chris Willock on this list, but Ilias Chair is a worthy inclusion.

The attacking midfielder has taken his game up a notch since the arrival of manager Mick Beale in the summer, who’s given Chair the captain’s responsibility on occasion this season.

Chair has nine goal involvements so far this season (three goals, six assists).

Josh Brownhill, Burnley – WhoScored rating 7.4

Oliver Norwood, Sheffield United – WhoScored rating 7.5

Josh Sargent, Norwich City – WhoScored rating 7.1

Oli McBurnie, Sheffield United – WhoScored rating 7.3

Joao Pedro, Watford – WhoScored rating 7.4

The Brazilian almost left Watford for Newcastle United last summer. But that move didn’t materialise and Pedro remains at Vicarage Road.

And despite having a pretty mixed season so far, he features in WhoScored’s Championship Team of the Season so far after netting six goals in the league so far.

Since the arrival of Slaven Bilic, Pedro has scored four Championship goals.