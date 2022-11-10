‘Case-by-case’ – Millwall boss on contract plans ahead of potential summer departures

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed his plans of how to approach contract talks with several players, in an interview with News At Den.

Millwall have 10 players who are out of contract this summer with Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett, Bartosz Bialkowski, Jake Cooper, George Evans, Shaun Hutchinson, George Long, Scott Malone, Danny McNamara and Connal Trueman all set to leave the club if no new deals are struck up.

Ideally, the Lions would like to tie down several of their first-team players and keep them at the club for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to News At Den, Milllwall manager Rowett revealed how he would approach the contractual situation with each individual, explaining it will be done ‘case-by-case’.

“I think we take each player case-by-case,” he said. “Some players you want to tie down early, others may be a bit older so you want to wait and see where the squad is at and that player is at in terms of play time and their impact on the group. Latest Stories Plymouth Argyle man facing up to four months on the sidelines, Schumacher reveals Gary Rowett reveals what Millwall’s January transfer business could look like “There’s many different reasons and many different ways of doing it. I think, as a club, we always try to sit down and be sensible around that. “Of course, the financial side of it, I tend to leave that to Alex [Aldridge] and Steve [Kavanagh], but we’ll all sit down and try to make good decisions on what we think should happen for those individuals.”

Something that needs to be addressed soon…

Millwall have a huge portion of their squad out of contract at the end of this season and it is imperative they enter into discussions with some of those they want to keep beyond next summer. The best way to approach this is how Rowett states, in that they will evaluate every factor and judge everything case-by-case.

They may look towards the January transfer window to see what players they can bring in, and whether any clubs come in for some of the players out of contract months later, in the hopes of cashing in before losing them for free. They will then have more clarity on where their squad is at before entering into talks or making any hasty decisions.

The World Cup break could also be a blessing for Millwall, as not only does it provide ample time to work on the training ground ahead of the resumption of the season almost four weeks later, but it could give the club time to look at potentially entering into contract discussions with a number of players.