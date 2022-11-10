Birmingham City boss gives injury updates on Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has given an update to Birmingham Live on Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts’ injuries.

Harlee Dean started the season sidelined for the club’s first 12 games. However, he returned to action against Bristol City at the start of last month and played seven games on the spin as Birmingham City went on a solid run, losing just once during that period.

However, the centre-back sat out the Blues’ last outing at home to Swansea City with a calf injury and he could also miss their next fixture, when they face Sunderland at St Andrews on Friday night.

Another player who is likely to miss the clash with the Black Cats is fellow defender Marc Roberts. The 32-year-old has not featured in the last 11 games with a hamstring strain, and Eustace has given an update on the duo in an interview with Birmingham Live.

“Harlee has been steady, making decent progress so we will have a look at him tomorrow to see if he will be available,” he said.

The report goes on to say Eustace confirmed that although Roberts is back fit and training, he will not feature against Sunderland as his wife is expecting a baby.

A big boost for Birmingham City…

Although the game tomorrow against Sunderland may come too soon for both Dean and Roberts, it is a huge boost that they are not far from being fully fit and back in contention.

The World Cup break looks to have come at a good time for Eustace as he will likely be able to call upon the defensive duo when the season resumes in mid-to-late December, as well as others who are currently out nursing injuries.

They will have enough to get by against Sunderland, as they have proved when both or one of the duo wasn’t fit. The Black Cats have won just one in their last 10 games and have slipped down to 17th in the table and so the Birmingham City boss will believe he has the players at his disposal to get all three points.