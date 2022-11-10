3 managers Wigan Athletic should consider after shock Leam Richardson sacking

Wigan Athletic have made the decision to part ways with manager Leam Richardson after a dismal run of form.

Wigan Athletic only tied Richardson down to a new three-year deal last month.

However, the Latics are now on a run of eight games without a win and as confirmed on their official club website, the Championship club have decided to sack their manager.

With that in mind, we look at three managers Wigan Athletic should consider to replace Richardson…

Neil Critchley

Critchley is out of work after leaving Aston Villa, where he worked as part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching team.

He was a big hit during his time in charge of Blackpool and should be a strong contender for any vacant Championship post. He could be a solid option for the Latics as they look to fend off relegation from the second-tier this season.

They may have to move soon though, with managerless Luton Town also linked.

Rob Edwards

Edwards was harshly sacked by Watford earlier this season just a matter of months after his arrival and he should be keen to land another chance in the Championship sooner rather than later.

He proved himself as a promising coach for the future during his time in charge of Forest Green Rovers and will be hungry for another shot to prove his ability. Wigan Athletic could be a tough task for the former England youth coach, but he could be a solid appointment after Richardson’s sacking.

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

Anthony Barry

Barry will be a name familiar with fans after he spent time at Wigan Athletic during Paul Cook’s tenure.

He’s since become a coach with Chelsea and the Belgian national team and looks like he’s got a promising future in the dugout ahead of him. Whether it’s as a first-team managerial capacity it remains to be seen, but he could be an intriguing option and fits a similar profile to Richardson.

The 36-year-old also spent time coaching for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side.