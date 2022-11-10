2 wildcard options Luton Town should consider as they search for Nathan Jones’ successor

Luton Town are without a manager after seeing Nathan Jones depart for Southampton this week.

And a number of names have already been linked with the position, including former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley and current Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner.

The Hatters have an unprecedented mid-season break just around the corner and expect them to use that time to find the right successor.

Here, we look at two wildcard options who could be a good fit for Luton Town…

Valerien Ismael

The Frenchman was recently let go by Besiktas following spells in charge of Barnsley and West Brom. And it was his stint in charge of Barnsley that made him so sought after last year, after guiding the Tykes to a play-off finish in the 2020/21 campaign.

And the job he did at Oakwell may be similar to the task at hand at Kenilworth Road. Luton Town haven’t been back in the Championship for that long, and compared to a lot of the teams in and around Luton in the table, the Hatters are likely operating on a much tighter budget.

But some would say Luton are punching above their weight and that underdog mentality is something Ismael exploited when at Barnsley. What’s more is that Ismael has previously worked with the likes of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow, and the Frenchman is also said to be open to a Championship return.

Leam Richardson

Richardson was sacked by Wigan Athletic this morning. After guiding the Latics to promotion last season, the board failed to back him in the summer transfer window and when the games started to come thick and fast last month, Wigan started to struggle.

But at the start of the campaign when Richardson had a fully fit squad, Wigan were more than holding their own, and that might prove that at Championship level, Richardson is a quality manager.

Last time round, his Wigan side showcased a lot of attacking quality, blowing away teams as they stormed towards the League One title – they scored 82 goals in League One last season.

This current Luton Town team is one full of attacking talent and that could make a manager like Richardson a good fit – he’s available, and fresh out of the Championship, so a surprise move to Luton Town might actually be a shrewd one for all involved.