Wigan Athletic dealt blow with defender set to miss the rest of the season

Wigan Athletic centre-back Jason Kerr is set to miss the rest of the season after damaging his cruciate knee ligaments, according to a report from Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic have endured a torrid run of form in recent weeks and they now sit in 23rd place in the table after 20 games played. Huddersfield Town at the bottom do have a game in hand on the Latics too, and so winning that would see Leam Richardson’s side fall below the Terriers.

They need all the help and luck they can get at the moment, and so additions to the injury list is something Richardson and co will want to avoid at all costs. That is why it comes as such a blow that Kerr is set to miss the rest of the campaign, according to Wigan Today.

The 25-year-old came off worse in a challenge with Swansea City’s Kyle Naughton at the weekend, and was substituted as a precaution. However, it is worse than first feared with Kerr having damaged his cruciate knee ligaments.

A huge loss for Wigan Athletic…

Kerr has started the majority of games this season and so is an important player for the Latics. Therefore not having him available for the next 26 games will be a huge blow as Wigan Athletic look to get out of trouble and put some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

Richardson will be hoping his side has enough to get by in the weeks and months to come. He has players at his disposal who can come in and deputise, he could also turn to the academy setup, or even look towards the January transfer window for reinforcements.

Wigan Athletic aren’t really having the best of luck at the moment with Kerr joining the likes of Ben Amos, Will Keane, Tom Naylor, Ryan Nyambe and Tom Pearce on the treatment table. They will be hoping to be able to call upon some of their services as early as after the World Cup break.