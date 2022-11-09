What’s former Sunderland and Hull City man Paul McShane up to these days?

Paul McShane played for Sunderland between 2007 and 2009, and for Hull City between 2008 and 2015.

McShane, now age 36, began his career as a youth player at Manchester United. He never featured in the Premier League for the Red Devils, making his name during stints with the likes of Brighton and West Brom before arriving at the Stadium of Light in 2007.

The 33-cap former Republic of Ireland international made 24 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats, spending time on loan with Hull City during the 2008/09 season and later making his stay on the Humberside permanent.

McShane made 136 total appearances for the Tigers, having also spent time out on loan with the likes of Barnsley and Crystal Palace whilst at Hull.

With Hull City, McShane earned promotion from the Championship in 2013 and helped the team reach the FA Cup final a year later.

So what’s Paul McShane up to these days?

After leaving Hull City in 2015, McShane joined Reading on a free transfer and he went on to make 103 appearances for the Royals across a four-year stay, before spending two seasons with Rochdale in League One.

Then in July 2021, McShane returned to Manchester United as a player-coach – a similar role to what Tom Huddlestone has recently undertaken.

McShane played for United’s U21 side in the EFL Trophy last season before officially retiring from the game earlier this year.

He remains at Old Trafford where he works full-time as a Professional Development Phase coach, working with Manchester United’s next batch of talented youngsters.

Having made 411 professional appearances as a footballer, McShane has plenty of experience to pass onto United’s young talents, and he might be one of a number of former players hoping to make their name in management later down the line.