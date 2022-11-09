What’s former QPR and West Brom man Sandro up to these days?

Sandro played for QPR between 2014 and 2017, and for West Brom briefly in 2016.

Sandro, now age 33, began his career with Brazilian side Internacional before earning a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2010.

The defensive midfielder spent four years with the Londoners, making 106 appearances in all competitions and playing regularly for the Brazilian national side.

Then in 2014, Harry Redknapp brought Sandro to QPR in a reported £10million deal, and he’d feature 17 times in the 2014/15 Premier League season which ended in relegation for the R’s.

Sandro spent time on loan with West Brom in the following Premier League season, featuring 12 times across the campaign in what was a rather forgettable spell.

So what’s Sandro up to these days?

After leaving QPR in January 2017, Sandro joined Turkish side Antalyaspor. But he’d feature only a handful of times for the club before being sold to Genoa after just a year-and-a-half.

He made 13 Serie A appearances for Genoa in the 2018/19 campaign before seeing his contract terminated in 2020, after not making a single appearance for the club during the 2019/20 season.

Sandro wasn’t a free agent for very long though – he signed for Brazilian side Goias in January 2020 and spent a season there before joining Portuguese outfit Belenenses, where he was last season.

It’s unclear if Sandro is still playing with the Portuguese second tier side.

During his time in England, and especially whilst at Tottenham, Sandro earned a name for himself as a hard-hitting and tenacious midfield player.

He was something of a cult favourite at Spurs but with QPR and West Brom, he didn’t really live up to expectations, and in an interview with GOAL last year, Sandro said that leaving Spurs was the biggest mistake of his career.

Sandro may not be so fondly remembered by QPR fans in particular, but he’s enjoyed an interesting career so far and it doesn’t seem to be over just yet.